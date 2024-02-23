‘All I Could Smell Were Poppers’

Photo: Lea Garn

A selection of Bushwick’s best and brightest are not-so-patiently waiting to be let into an unidentified warehouse where the party of the year (or at least the month) is being held: Charli XCX, music’s brattiest pop star, is doing her first live appearance for Boiler Room, the club promoter and music platform known for its sweaty, viral DJ sets.

“I’m not getting in,” someone with pink hair shouts. “I’m on the list but …” Elsewhere, fans who just met are Venn diagramming their musical interests, finding common ground between Carly Rae Jepsen and Erika de Casier. A discussion unfolds about whether everybody who has a ticket is VIP (they aren’t). “I just need to go to the left and tell them that I am,” one girl says, without appearing to understand how VIP works.

You can forgive people for thinking they qualify as special by virtue of just having tickets, given how much Charli’s performance seems to have infected the city’s gay populace. Allegedly, it’s the most coveted set in Boiler Room history (25,000 RSVPs for about 1,000 invitations that each come with a plus one). Earlier in the week, one fan tweeted that they knew people RSVPing as nonbinary to have a better chance of entry. Another said they, “Just want everyone attending charli xcx boiler room to know that I deserve to be there more than you.” The now-LA-based DJ Ty Sunderland wondered if it would be crazy to fly cross-country for 24 hours just to attend. (Charli’s team tells me that anyone who got in through the RSVP site was simply chosen through a lottery.) All that FOMO is being quenched by a mini-XCX economy that’s sprouted up around it, with multiple gigs being thrown for those who missed out on the main event. One is a drag show, another is “Parti XCX,” organized “For the hundreds who didn’t make it in + Charli show after party.”

The frenzy is notable for Charli, who’s made a career out of being an acquired taste. After early hits like “Boom Clap,” she pivoted to the burgeoning hyperpop scene, collaborating with producers like SOPHIE and AG Cook. Her music is both a bratty sugar rush and a vast, electronic expanse, and she’s helped usher in the current era of what the New York Times calls pop’s middle class. She’s not as popular as Dua Lipa, but the fact that you won’t hear Charli’s music in a supermarket makes stans feel like they’re special. While she works with mega pop stars (she helped write Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello’s “Señorita,” and was rumored to be working with Britney Spears on her new music), her own album releases have a mischievousness to them — her promo is intentionally annoying, functioning as a commentary on fame. (Earlier this year, she put out a video of her trendy friends reading her label’s promo ideas, including one where she shoplifts)

By the time I enter the warehouse, Charli’s opening DJ, Doss, is playing rave music to a small crowd. Some fans are lined up at the bar to purchase the night’s signature drink: a pomegranate cosmo that’s as sickeningly sweet as Charli’s best songs. Others are milling about outside for a smoke break and heading into a photobooth that’s been painted with the words “Party Girl” in honor of the set. The bathroom doors each have one character drawn on them that spell out “360 Brat,” the handle of Charli’s popular finsta. The crowd is a Where’s Waldo of the gay famous. I see Ira Madison III of Keep It, TikToker Blizzy Maguire, and Linux, the self-proclaimed New York It Girl who got into trouble last Halloween for wearing a fat suit. Drag Race winner Aquaria is taking fan selfies in a mohawk. The informal dress code appears to be the lamest version of Y2K you can imagine (tiny glasses, eyebrow piercings), worn ironically but fashionably. Despite what those Ins and Outs list shared on social media at the end of 2023 claimed, ELF Bars are omnipresent, though I do see one boy going vintage (hitting a Juul).

I soon spot Sunderland, who ended up pulling the trigger on that plane ticket after getting a DM from Charli. He’s wearing his trademark black and white hat with a vintage Hilary Duff tee. “All these people were freaking out about getting tickets, but I knew I could get in,” he says. “I had to remind the Bushwick girls that I am THE Bushwick girl.” (Later that night, Ty tweets that he is at the “Bushwick met gala”).

While dancing, I talk to William, who has a Charli wallpaper on his phone and tells me he entered a contest run by an energy drink company in an attempt to get tickets but didn’t win (he eventually got in thanks to his friend). In line for the bathroom, Pete, wearing a jacket with sequined dice, says they got their’s thanks to a friend who worked on a movie that Charli’s going to be in. By ten o’clock, the crowd begins to part, and as we wait for whatever’s about to happen, I talk to two fans, Alex and Ally, who say the audience feels handpicked (but they’re also not sure how the ticket decisions could have happened). Alex notes that almost everybody looks 25-35, and queer/gender-fluid. “There are no normies,” he says. “Nobody’s in a polo.”

At 10:07, the guest of the hour makes her way to the DJ booth, entourage in tow. Her set includes a slew of hits, both from Charli’s own catalog (“Vroom Vroom,” her upcoming single “Von Dutch”) and Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.” She also performs unreleased songs, including “Get Into It (Spring Breakers).” Other It Girls soon join her: Julia Fox inaudibly performs, and Addison Rae, the TikToker turned half-ironically stanned pop star dances on the booth to “2 Die 4,” which gets the loudest reception of the night

The audience is both thrilled to be there and surprisingly tame — they treat Charli’s set more like a concert than a rave. Maybe it’s just too early or maybe the general populace are just Angels (the name of Charli’s fan army) without Boiler Room experience, but the night is low on seediness and high on Instagrammability. A boy double fists phones, one recording the set and the other broadcasting on Instagram Live. Multiple people are Facetiming friends who couldn’t get in. In front of me, an East Londoner in an olive green skirt named Rosanna is dancing on an overturned plastic tub she found in the venue. When I tell her I’m a reporter she asks if I’m going to refer to her as, “The fag hag on the tub.”

And then, the show that everybody was so desperate to get into is … over? The lights come on and the audience looks like it just woke up. It’s 11:24 p.m. “It can’t be over,” someone in a mullet says to their friend. I ask two people near me if they think the set, which they didn’t arrive at until 11 p.m., is finished. “The bartenders say no,” Tej tells me. “But the people with the mops say it is.”

Slowly, fans come to terms with the fact that the night will have to continue elsewhere. As I’m standing in line to get my coat, I watch a group near me sharing hits of poppers, which earns an eye roll from a girl in a tight pink dress. “There was a point when all I could smell were poppers,” she tells her friend. But not everyone seems annoyed by the early end time. “It’s not even midnight,” says someone leaving the venue in a babushka. “That’s so amazing.” The next day, I see a viral TikTok of “Vroom Vroom,” filmed from outside the club. One of the commenters notes: “It looks like they are creating their own weather in there.”