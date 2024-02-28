It’s Charli’s New Album, Baby

Hot. Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images

Charli XCX is going full-bore brat. The singer, who already has lyrics like “Now you got me blushin’ / Cheeks so red when the blood starts rushing / Yuck!” is getting even brattier. Charli announced on February 28 that her new album, Brat, will be released this summer. Hopefully, “this summer” means June, because we deserve to party with Charli this Pride. “Every record i make is my ‘favourite record’ once i finish it, but i think this one might be my all time favourite forever,” she texted to fans on February 28. Charli has been teasing a new album for a while now: Tweeting about it being club pop, posting about the promo her label wanted her to do, hosting the most exclusive DJ set in New York, etc. You know, typical “coolest straight Bri’ish girl who makes music for gay people” Charli things. The album will have 15 songs and be precisely 41:23 minutes long. Lead single “Von Dutch” debuts February 29 and features the lyric “It’s okay to just admit that you’re jealous of me,” which is, true to form, extremely bratty. She delivers as promised.