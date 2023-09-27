Cher Reportedly Filing for Conservatorship of Her Son

Photo: Terry McGinnis/WireImage

Cher is reportedly filing for conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman. According to The Blast, Cher filed court documents to become sole conservator of her son’s estate, because he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.” The filing says Cher “is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

This comes after Elijah Blue’s estranged wife alleged that Cher hired four men to have him abducted. His wife, Marie Angela King, signed a declaration in December of 2022 that claimed four men forcefully removed Allman from their shared hotel room on their wedding anniversary. One allegedly said that they were hired by Allman’s mother.

According to King’s declaration (obtained by Variety), she said “I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.” Allman had disclosed his issues with drugs and alcohol before, saying that he first started using drugs at age 11. His father, Gregg Allman, also struggled with substance abuse during his life. Vulture has reached out for comment.

