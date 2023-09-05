Chicken Run Resumes Motion With Straight-to-Netflix Sequel Dawn of the Nugget

McDonald’s Happy Meals have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever. 23 years after Chicken Run plopped into theaters and made history as the highest-grossing stop-motion-animated film of all time, the all-clay classic finally has a sequel. The trailer for Aardman’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget shows the original gaggle of would-be roasters putting their hard-won freedom at risk to break into Tweedy’s killing fields, which have been upgraded from a bucolic prison camp into a supermax factory farm guarded by “laser-guided exploding ducks.” Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha voiced lead-birds Rocky and Ginger in the original, but they’ve been replaced by Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton for this follow-up.

A sprawling open-air jail that went from being depicted as old-fashioned in the first movie to ultra-futuristic in the follow-up? Thandiwe Newton escaping from said community only to break back in to free her own kind, who are ignorant of their fate? This isn’t just a Chicken Run movie. It’s Westworld. It premieres on Netflix on December 15, in case you’re looking for Wonka counterprogramming.