Chris Appleton Reportedly Filed For Divorce from Lukas Gage

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GQ

Just days after their wedding was featured on The Kardashians, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage. TMZ reports that Appleton submitted the paperwork on Monday, citing the separation as early as last Friday. They were married earlier this year in April at the Little Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple has some help from Shania Twain and Kim Kardashian in their ceremony, as seen in last week’s episode on Hulu. Before the wedding kicked off, Kardashian gave the couple some legal advice. “Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup!” she tells Gage and Appleton before agreeing to officiate the wedding. Vulture has reached out to both Appleton and Gage for comment. Hopefully, Kardashian can give them some more legal advice in the next season.