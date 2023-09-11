Captain America Becomes Captain of Marriage, Ya!

The Avengers have reunited on the dance floor to celebrate Captain America in a civil… marriage! According to Page Six and People, Chris Evans has reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend of two years, actress Alba Baptista, in a private ceremony in Cape Cod over the weekend. Joining them for the crossover event were Evans’s former co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski, and his upcoming Pain Hustlers co-star Emily Blunt, who were all seen near the festivities. Baptista starred as a superhero herself, playing Ava Silva in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, and Dior muse Natasha in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She’s also set to star in the upcoming Jimmy Warner comedic thriller film Borderline, with Samara Weaving. Evans won’t have to worry about any evil exes but if he did, at least he’ll have the Avengers team — and his new wife — to back him up.