Once Upon a Time’s Chris Gauthier, Dead at 48

Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Chris Gauthier, who played Mr. Smee on the Disney mashup drama Once Upon a Time, has died. He was 48. “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” said a statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent obtained by Deadline. “His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.” The cause of death given was an unspecified short illness.

Gauthier acted in over 100 projects across genres, including appearances on Supernatural, Dead Like Me, Kyle XY, and Smallville. He played party boy groomsman in the limited series Harper’s Island, which played the plot of a slasher over one season of television. Gauthier had supporting roles in Eureka and Once Upon a Time. On Eureka, he played transdimensional cafe owner Vincent. On OUAT, he assisted fan favorite Captain Hook. Colin O’Donoghue posted a tribute to his first mate, writing “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”