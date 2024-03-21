Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested Twice Over Alleged Domestic-Violence Incident

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband has been arrested twice in 36 hours, stemming from an alleged domestic-violence incident. Christian Dumontet, who appeared on Selling Sunset as Christian Richard, was first taken into custody around 2 p.m. on March 19 at the couple’s Los Angeles home. Police later told People that Dumontet “threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury.” Dumontet was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, and TMZ reported that paramedics transported the couple’s 2-year-old son to a hospital. Quinn then reportedly got an emergency protective order against Dumontet. But he was once again arrested the following day, at 11:40 p.m. in Hollywood, for violating the order.

Quinn and Dumontet got married in December 2019 in an extravagant ceremony documented in Selling Sunset. They welcomed their son in May 2021. Quinn later left Selling Sunset after season five, which aired in 2022.