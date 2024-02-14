Step Into the Cillian Collection Closet

He’s a curator. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy just scored his first Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer, but don’t be surprised if the next time you see him is on an episode of Hoarders. Murphy refuses to let go of his deep well of physical media. “I still have all my CDs and DVDs and Blu-rays,” he told GQ in a February 13 profile. “I cannot get rid of them.” In a post-Zaslav world, that’s the safest approach. “I did get rid of my VHS, though,” he admitted. “I just left them on the street because nobody wanted them. I went and brought them to a library and was like, ‘Look at this pretentious collection of art films!’ — and they were like, ‘No thanks, man’ …” Marie Kondo would be so proud of this Irishman — sorry to whatever Irish library chose not to house the Cillian Collection. Checking out Murphy’s old copy of La Haine would be right up there with the Blarney Stone for tourists.