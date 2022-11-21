Great News Alert: A Clifford Reunion Is Happening in Los Angeles

What if we told you that in just a few weeks, you could go to a screening of the 1994 comedy-cult classic Clifford in Los Angeles, then watch Martin Short, Richard Kind, director Paul Flaherty, and other special guests talk about it afterwards with known Clifford superfan Tom Scharpling serving as moderator? That would be pretty cool, right? You’d probably freak out like a 10-year-old boy, yes?

Well, guess what? The film Vulture honored in 2021 by giving it the lengthy, in-depth, Nic Cage–cameo–featuring oral history it so richly deserved is now getting double-honored at Dynasty Typewriter in L.A. on Saturday, December 17, thanks to oral-history writer Rob Turbovsky and new film-screening nonprofit Hollywood Entertainment. Here are all the details for the event, titled “A Short Night With Clifford﻿”:

On December 17th, join us for the first-ever major retrospective of Clifford’s genesis and legacy. In-person, star Martin Short, co-star Richard Kind, director Paul Flaherty, and to-be-announced special guests will examine the film’s hard-won battle into the comedy pantheon through cable screenings, word-of-mouth, and its legion of well-known evangelists from Elizabeth Taylor to Nicolas Cage. Some of those fans (including Tom Scharpling) will appear in person to discuss the film’s influence and ecstasy.

In 1994, Clifford, the wild and brilliant comedy about a very bad 10-year-old played by then-40-year-old Martin Short, was released to critical and commercial indifference. It has gone on to become one of the definitive cult comedies of its era. To quote noted Clifford lover David Letterman, “It’s not a regular movie … I don’t know what they thought when they were making it. It’s a piece of wonderment now.”

