Climate Protesters Interrupt An Enemy of the People Performance

Climate change protesters from Extinction Rebellion interrupted the second act of Broadway’s An Enemy of the People at Thursday night’s show, shouting phrases like, “No theater on a dead planet.” Several members of the cast, like Michael Imperioli, who plays Peter Stockmann, helped get the protesters out of the theater while in character. He can be seen yelling “Liars!” to the protesters as ushers escort them out. It caused some audience members to think it was a part of the play, as the show had invited audience members onto the stage for the town hall scene. The 1882 play, starring Jeremy Strong, Imperioli, and Victoria Pedretti follows Strong as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, a medical officer who threatens to expose harmful bacteria found in the town spa but ends up becoming the enemy of the townspeople. Strong stayed in character as well but seemingly did not interact with the protesters, as Dr. Thomas would most likely agree with the protesters anyway.

