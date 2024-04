Vampires Can Catch Vampire Weekend on the Coachella Livestream

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

To Coachella’s disappointment, tickets aren’t selling like they used to. And who could blame them? You can stream pretty much the entire festival from the comfort of your home. No more running across festival grounds to try to catch two acts booked at the same time. You can spend your weekend with Vampire Weekend without stepping foot in the sun. You don’t need to sleep outside after a long day of sweating to enjoy headliners like soda enthusiast Lana Del Rey, fan critic Doja Cat, and Jerrod Carmichael muse Tyler, the Creator. Dare I say, you can even be stinky in your own home — unless you leave the house at some point in the weekend, then take a shower, sicko! YouTube continues on as the streaming partner of Coachella, promising clear views of six stages in Indio. There’s even a multiview option this year, which will help you avoid FOMO by letting you watch up to four stages at once. For your planning purposes, the livestream schedule for Coachella this weekend is below. (All times are in Pacific Daylight.) Happy dancing!

Coachella Stage

Friday, April 12

3:40 p.m. - Record Safari

4:45 p.m. - Young Miko

6:00 p.m. - Sabrina Carpenter

7:35 p.m. - Lil Uzi Vert

9:05 p.m. - Peso Pluma

11:20 p.m. - Lana Del Rey

Saturday, April 13

3:45 p.m. - Jaqck Glam

4:45 p.m. - Santa Fe Klan

6:05 p.m. - Sublime

7:40 p.m. - Blur

9:25 p.m. - No Doubt

11:40 p.m. - Tyler, The Creator

Sunday, April 14

2:50 p.m. - LUDMILLA

4:05 p.m. - YG Marley

5:25 p.m. - Carin León

6:50 p.m. - Bebe Rexha

8:20 p.m. - J Balvin

10:25 p.m. - Doja Cat

Mojave Stage

Friday, April 12

2:10 p.m. - DAYSonMARKET.

3:15 p.m. - Mall Grab

4:30 p.m. - The Japanese House

5:40 p.m. - Faye Webster

6:55 p.m. - Tinashe

8:20 p.m. - Yoasobi

9:50 p.m. - Hatsune Miku

11:15 p.m. - Anti Up

Saturday, April 13

2:00 p.m. - Anika Kai

3:05 p.m. - Kenya Grace

4:10 p.m. - Raye

5:25 p.m. - Kevin Abstract

6:50 p.m. - Bleachers

8:05 p.m. - Charlotte de Witte

9:50 p.m. - Coi Leray

10:45 p.m. - The Drums

Sunday, April 14

2:00 p.m. - Honey Roots

3:00 p.m. - Flo

4:10 p.m. - Taking Back Sunday

5:20 p.m. - 88rising Futures

6:55 p.m. - Victoria Monét

8:10 p.m. - Tems

9:25 p.m. - Lil Yachty

10:40 p.m. - Bicey

Sonora Stage

Friday, April 12

1:00 p.m. - Doom Dave

2:00 p.m. - Upchuck

2:50 p.m. - Narrow Head

3:50 p.m. - Late Night Drive Home

4:50 p.m. - The Beths

5:55 p.m. - Eartheater

8:00 p.m. - Black Country, New Road

9:05 p.m. - Clown Core

10:20 p.m. - Son Rompe Pera

Saturday, April 13

1:00 p.m. - Triste Juventud x Totem

2:00 p.m. - Militarie Gun

2:55 p.m. - Girl Utra

3:55 p.m. - The Aquabats

5:05 p.m. - The Adicts

6:15 p.m. - Depresión Sonora

7:15 p.m. - The Red Pears

8:15 p.m. - Bar Italia

9:15 p.m. - Brutalismus 3000

Sunday, April 14

1:00 p.m. - Argenis

1:55 p.m. - Jjuujjuu

3:00 p.m. - Bb Trickz

3:55 p.m. - Feeble Little Horse

4:50 p.m. - Hermanos Gutiérrez

6:05 p.m. - Eddie Zucko

7:05 p.m. - Latin Mafia

8:15 p.m. - Mandy, Indiana

9:20 p.m. - Boy Harsher

Outdoor Theatre

Friday, April 12

4:15 p.m. - Fundido

5:25 p.m. - L’Impératrice

6:45 p.m. - Deftones

8:10 p.m. - Everything Always

10:15 p.m. - Justice

Saturday, April 13

4:05 p.m. - Gabe Real

5:00 p.m. - Vampire Weekend

6:10 p.m. - Blxst

7:25 p.m. - Jon Batiste

8:40 p.m. - Jungle

10:40 p.m. - Gesaffelstein

Sunday, April 14

3:55 p.m. - Tiffany Tyson

5:05 p.m. - Reneé Rapp

6:25 p.m. - The Rose

7:50 p.m. - Khruangbin

9:30 p.m. - Jhené Aiko

Sahara Stage

Friday, April 12

2:00 p.m. - Sincerely, Manolo

3:00 p.m. - Skin on Skin

4:00 p.m. - Cloonee

5:20 p.m. - Ken Carson

6:30 p.m. - Skepta

7:45 p.m. - Bizarrap

9:15 p.m. - Peggy Gou

10:45 p.m. - ATEEZ

12:00 a.m. - Steve Angello

Saturday, April 13

2:00 p.m. - Loboman

3:10 p.m. - Starrza

4:30 p.m. - Destroy Lonely

5:40 p.m. - Purple Disco Machine

7:10 p.m. - Grimes

8:30 p.m. - Ice Spice

9:30 p.m. - Isoknock

10:50 p.m. - Le Sserafim

11:55 p.m. - Dom Dolla

Sunday, April 14

2:00 p.m. - Bones

3:00 p.m. - Tita Lau

4:00 p.m. - Spinall

5:10 p.m. - AP Dhillon

6:20 p.m. - Nav

7:45 p.m. - Anyma

9:15 p.m. - DJ Shanke

10:55 p.m. - John Summit

Gobi Stage

Friday, April 12

2:00 p.m. - Cimafunk

3:10 p.m. - Kokoroko

4:20 p.m. - Sid Sriram

5:30 p.m. - Chappell Roan

6:45 p.m. - Brittany Howard

8:00 p.m. - Neil Frances

9:15 p.m. - Chlöe

10:30 p.m. - Suki Waterhouse

Saturday, April 13

1:15 p.m. - Elusive

2:05 p.m. - Erika de Casier

3:10 p.m. - Young Fathers

4:20 p.m. - Thuy

5:30 p.m. - The Last Dinner Party

6:45 p.m. - Palace

8:00 p.m. - Oneohtrix Point Never

9:15 p.m. - Saint Levant

10:25 p.m. - Kevin Kaarl

11:40 p.m. - Orbital

Sunday, April 14

2:15 p.m. - WaveGroove

3:30 p.m. - Mdou Moctar

4:40 p.m. - Jockstrap

5:50 p.m. - Olivia Dean

7:00 p.m. - Two Shell

8:20 p.m. - Barry Can’t Swim

9:40 p.m. - Atarashii Gakko!

Correction: a previous version of this story incorrectly stated the time zone. All times are in Pacific Daylight, not Pacific Standard.