Lana Del Rey and Camila Cabello Luv It at Coachella

Photo: Coachella/YouTube

Lana Del Rey is stepping out of the driver’s seat, putting the car into hyperpop drive, and handing over the keys to Camila Cabello. Del Rey invited Cabello to perform her latest single, “I Luv It” during her Coachella weekend two set. “This is my girl. I have so much fun with her. I love this song to death. Thank you so much angel for coming to sing with me,” said Del Rey to her, after repeating lyrics of the song throughout her set earlier, hinting at a possible surprise. “This is an honor me, you’re one of my favorite artists of all time. Thank you so much,” replied Cabello, wearing a Pespi Cola baby tee that connects her bottle rocket lyrics to Del Rey’s… fascination with soda pop.