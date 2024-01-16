Get Ready for a Very Online Coachella

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images, Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler, the Creator will bring their fans to the California desert — and to the deserts of Twitter, to defend them — when they headline the premiere music festival. It’s each artist’s first time with top billing at Coachella. Doja arrives off her rough-edged fourth album, Scarlet, and ready to surprise after a headline-making Coachella set in 2022. Del Rey, meanwhile, spent last summer on the festival circuit losing her vape, getting cut off at Glastonbury, and playing her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And Tyler, a perennial festival showman, would seem to be readying new music for the desert, after he last played the festival circuit in 2021 and 2022 with his raucous sixth album, Call Me When You Get Lost.

Coachella will be hoping to put on a smoother festival than 2023, when Frank Ocean’s messy week-one headlining set led to online fighting, ice-rink rumors, and an injury-related cancellation for week two. Blink-182 ended up surprise-headlining the second weekend, alongside the previously scheduled Bad Bunny and Blackpink. The festival dropped one good surprise already: a 5 p.m. Vampire Weekend set in the weekend-one schedule. Whatever mess goes down in the desert this year, the stans will be making sure we hear about it, starting with the mess.

What are the schedule conflicts looking like?

The weekend-one schedule dropped April 9, three days out from the beginning of the festival, so it’s time to start complaining about set conflicts. Faye Webster, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter will all be competing for Gen Z’s attention around 6 p.m. on Friday, while fans of moody pop might have to book it from Suki Waterhouse’s set at the Gobi stage to Lana Del Rey’s headlining set. Saturday, don’t miss the surprise Vampire Weekend set hiding in the 5 p.m. slot at the Outdoor Theatre, after which the millennial and Gen-X rock fans can stake out the Coachella stage for Sublime, Blur, and No Doubt back to back. Sunday’s chill vibes will be abundant, especially around 8 p.m., when Khruangbin and Tems will be competing for your ears. Or, follow the party to the new Quasar Stage, where Jamie xx, Floating Points, and Daphni will be winding down a three-hour set.

Which stans will be watching?

In addition to the headliners, the lineup also includes No Doubt, Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarrap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, LE SSERAFIM, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, LUDMILLA, the Rose, Sabrina Carpenter, Anti Up, Steve Angello, Ken Carson, Skepta, Faye Webster, Tyla, Yoasobi, Cloonee, Gorgon City, Tinashe, ANOTR, Charlotte de Witte, ISOxo & Knock2, Sante Fe Klan, Blxst, Purple Disco Machine, the Drums, Skream & Benga, Destroy Lonely, Orbital, AP Dhillon, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Coi Leray, NAV, Tems, BICEP, Victoria Monét, Taking Back Sunday, and 88RISING FUTURES. Squint at the picture below for the rest of the full lineup.

D.A.N.C.E



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Wait, we’re getting a No Doubt reunion?

Yes, and it comes after a long hiatus. Singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young last performed together as a band in 2015.

When will influencers take over the desert?

Coachella 2024 will take place April 12-14 and 19-21.

Where can I watch online?

Take a wild guess. YouTube first became the festival’s exclusive livestream partner in 2011, and you will once again be able to tune in this year on Coachella’s official YouTube channel.

What about Revolve Fest?

Shut up. (But we’re sure it’s happening.)

This post has been updated.