Coachella 2024: Reneé Rapp Rewrites ‘TiK ToK’ with Kesha

Photo: Coachella/YouTube

Fans poured out of the Outdoor Theatre audience and into other tents for Reneé Rapp’s Coachella set. Rapp was introduced by the stars and creator of her favorite show, The L Word. Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenning, Leisha Hailey, and creator Ilene Chaiken said “let’s go lesbians!” kicking off the set right: by solving Jenny’s murder by bringing on a Rapp in an athleisure Matrix look. Rapp has been talking about The L Word online since starting the show earlier this year. Chaiken claimed it’s Rapp’s favorite show, and who are we to gainsay that?

But the more momentous cameo came halfway through the set, when Rapp brought on Kesha for a reworked version of “TiK ToK.” Kesha started the song with a defiant “Wake up in the morning like Fuck P. Diddy,” because, duh. With these two sets of special guests, Rapp aligns herself against the execs, be they in music or TV.

KESHA JUST CHANGED THE LYRICS FOR TIK TOK TO “FUCK P DIDDY” AT COACHELLA WITH RENEÉ RAPP OH MY GODDD pic.twitter.com/RrDvsyPKmo — maxx HAS A BEYONCE AUTOGRAPH !!!! (@ArnoldMaxx) April 15, 2024

having the L word cast introduce you? omg the DREAM pic.twitter.com/0WCezxICIs — S🏳️‍🌈 (@sasyquin) April 15, 2024