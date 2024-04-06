Cole Brings Plenty, 1923 Star, Dead at 27

Cole Brings Plenty as Pete Plenty Clouds. Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Cole Brings Plenty, 1923 actor, has died at the age of 27, his uncle, actor Mo Brings Plenty confirmed on Instagram. He passed along a message from his brother Joe on April 5, where he wrote: “I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.” Cole played Pete Plenty Clouds on ​​two episodes of 1923, a Yellowstone spin-off.

His family reported that he was missing on Sunday. The Lawrence Police released a statement sharing that Cole was a suspect in a domestic violence case, writing, “​​Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway.” Several days later, police identified a body found in a “wooded area” as Cole. There was no cause of death and it is still an ongoing investigation. Vulture has reached out to Paramount+ for comment.