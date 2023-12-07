Cole Escola! Is! Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

Mary (Cole). Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Image/Getty Images

And now, in the category of Shows You Must See Based Only on the Description: Cole Escola is making their off-Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! Written by the actor and comedian, it’s centered on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Honest Abe’s assassination. Escola, of course, will play Mary Todd. They will be joined by the always sexy talented Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love, Fire Island) as Mary’s Husband (who?), James Scully (also Fire Island) as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh (Transamerica, not Fire Island) as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht (also not in Fire Island) as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Are you not sold yet?

Oh, Mary! will be directed by Sam Pinkleton (Here We Are), which brings exactly the prestige that a show examining “the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot” deserves. Oh, Mary! begins previews at the Lucille Lortel Theater on January 26, before opening on February 8 for a limited eight-week run. Get ready, because the wiggiest production of the season is coming our way.

This post has been updated with cast.