The Color Purple Becomes Biggest Christmas Debut Since 2009

The Color Purple is blowing the other movies out of the water—mainly Aquaman. After earning $18 million on Monday, the musical film from Warner Bros. became the second biggest box office opening on Christmas Day, following 2009’s Sherlock Holmes ($24.6 mil). It exceeded previously predicted expectations of $10-12 million for the holiday. Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Halle Bailey, the film is an adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and of the 2005 Broadway musical of the same name. Warner Bros. had a lot to celebrate as the studio held the top three spots at the box office on Christmas Day (and the top two for most of the weekend) with Aquaman 2 and Wonka. Hopefully, the studio will keep it movin’ until the new year.