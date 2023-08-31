Which Fall 2023 Comedian Memoir Is Right for You?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

While it’s always changing in deference to trends, tastes, and tech, the publishing industry still traditionally releases certain books at certain times. Self-help books come out at New Year’s–resolution time, frothy beach reads hit in the summer, the high-profile celebrity memoirs arrive in the fall — many of those written by comedians. Maybe it’s because we associate comedians with the fall TV season, but it’s probably because memoirs with a famous face and name on the cover make excellent gifts, and getting them out in the early fall provides ample buying opportunity for the encroaching holiday season.

Fall 2023 feels especially crowded with comedian memoirs, making for a wonderful, abundant feeling for comedy nerds and comedy-appreciative readers. By our count, nine major comedian memoirs will be released in September and October. That’s just a lot of reading, and if you want to get them all in, you’re going to have to prioritize or just figure out which are your must-read-nows and which ones you can push into 2024 (or never if they’re just not your thing). Here, then, is your guide to Comedian-Memoir Fall.

September

Leslie F*cking Jones: A Memoir, by Leslie Jones (September 19)
You may think you know Leslie Jones, but you don't really — not right now. You know her persona and her effervescent run on Saturday Night Live, but you probably don't know much about her real self or her career before she hit network TV. This is not the kind of comedian memoir that's an extension of the act, an explicit provider of context, or a personal-branding exercise. This is a conversational celebration of the force of nature that is Leslie Jones from the world's foremost expert on Leslie Jones.

Unreliable Narrator: Me, Myself, and Impostor Syndrome, by Aparna Nancherla (September 19)
How often we praise content for being relatable. But there's a lot to be gained by consuming media created by our probable betters. Unreliable Narrator is a psychological journey through the mind of a hyperintelligent comedian, one who has a hard time fitting in and who bristles against the mainstream because she seems to be so much smarter than the rest of us. A memoir can and should be a fascinating, authentic look into the brain of another. Aparna Nancherla provides that in this self-analysis that tries to justify to herself — and explain to us — why she's a comic.

October

Black Friend: Essays, by Ziwe (October 17)
Perhaps this is the ideal gift for the coolest person you know or a primer for yourself on how to be a little bit cooler and agitate others in an entertaining way. Because as funny as Ziwe is, she's just so effortlessly cool. In this collection of gently personal and loosely connected stories, essays, and vignettes, we get a precious glimpse into how Ziwe's uniquely fearless mind functions.