6 Stand-ups Analyze ChatGPT’s Attempts to Steal Their Jobs

“Have you ever noticed that as you get older, you become more of a collector? When I was young, I would throw everything away, but now I can’t bring myself to part with anything. I have a drawer full of old cell phones. Why? I don’t know. Maybe someday I’ll need to call someone in the past. And don’t even get me started on Tupperware. I have so much Tupperware, I could open up my own Tupperware store. But here’s the thing: I can never find the matching lid. I’m convinced that Tupperware is playing some sort of cruel joke on me.”

Gary Gulman: The first thing I thought was, I can’t imagine the computer would have an understanding of what “in the style of Gary Gulman” means. I don’t know what it’s drawing from because I would have a hard time describing my style. I have a few precepts and restrictions, but for the most part, I just sound a certain way. The next thing was — looking at joke No. 1 — the line “Have you ever noticed” is this horrific ’80s phrase that gave birth to a million comedians. As soon as I hear “Have you ever noticed,” I stop listening because I know it’s just going to be another really lazy observation.

I have to say, though, there’s one really good line: “Maybe someday I’ll need to call someone in the past.” That’s a really good sentence! But then, almost to undo its goodwill with me, it says, “Don’t even get me started on …” That’s Mr. Saturday Night. The character’s whole catchphrase was “Don’t get me started!,” and the audience would repeat it. It was so corny. “I have so much Tupperware I could open up my own Tupperware store” is like something an old mom would say. “I can never find the matching lid” is like a “You always lose a sock in the dryer” joke.

“You know what’s great about getting older? You don’t care as much about what other people think. When I was in my 20s, I was so self-conscious that I wouldn’t even go to the beach without a shirt on. Now, I’ll walk around in a speedo and not think twice about it. Of course, now that I’m older, nobody wants to see me in a speedo, but that’s beside the point.”

G.G.: The Speedo thing was a big thing for comedians to talk about in the ’80s, but it is kind of impressive that it isn’t mishmash and gibberish. The computer actually tried to give this joke a tag: “Nobody wants to see me in a Speedo, but that’s beside the point.” You don’t need the “but that’s beside the point,” but I see what the computer is going for by trying to end it with another laugh.

When I first started, my tags were very weak like this. It should be something like an analogy that breaks it down — one of those weird Speedo analogies like “It’s like two raisins and a whatever.”

“As you get older, you start to notice that things just don’t work the way they used to. Like, I used to be able to eat anything I wanted and not gain a pound. Now, if I even look at a piece of cake, I gain 5 pounds. And my memory is shot. I can’t even remember what I had for breakfast this morning. It’s like my brain has a delete button and it’s getting a workout. But the worst part about getting older? The aches and pains. I wake up every morning feeling like I got hit by a truck. And I didn’t even do anything the day before. It’s like my body is punishing me for all the things I did when I was younger.”

The computer may be able to be a bad comedian, but it won’t be able to convince you it’s a competent comedian — at least not yet.

G.G.: I don’t think I’ve ever heard a comedian talk about having a delete button in their brain. That’s the kind of absurdity I figure would be beyond the computer. But right before that, there’s the premise of “I can’t even remember what I had for breakfast.” Every old person you run into can’t remember what they had for breakfast. That’s always the example of the thing they can’t remember. It’s become an idiom with no meaning.

One of the things that I found really helpful for a long time in spurring creativity and keeping me honest was this idea in a list of journalistic techniques George Orwell had written about how you should never use a cliché or idiom that you’d seen in print. And the computer should be great at not repeating itself. The Orwell thing was one of the comedy tips I published, so I’m surprised the computer wasn’t able to keep track of that.

It’s eerie, but there are comedians who are worse than this. The computer may be able to be a bad comedian, but it won’t be able to convince you it’s a competent comedian — at least not yet. It’ll probably be able to write fart jokes for kids and things like that before it’s able to write something along the lines of Mitch Hedberg or Maria Bamford. A computer cannot replicate Maria Bamford.

“Don’t even get me started” count: 1