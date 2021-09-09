“One Giant Nerve That You Were Afraid to Touch”

Aron Kader

I’d started stand-up in ‘99, so I was barely two years in. For somebody at my level, I didn’t have enough experience to totally know what to say and how to handle it, so I just went to the Comedy Store to hang around and watch how other people handled it. My first reaction was: Go onstage and just do your relationship jokes, and don’t talk about being an Arab. I bombed. In October, I was doing a local spot on some Spanish network, and I was afraid to just go, “So I’m Palestinian. My family’s Muslim.” So I did the relationship material — and bombed.

After that show, I said, F this, I’m just going to do what I’ve got to do. I can’t pussyfoot around it. And as soon as I went back to the exact same material I had before, it was like it was new. It was really weird to feel like this material has new life because of the audience — not because of me, but because their perspective had changed so much. As soon as I realized that the audience was going to have a different respect for my same old material, I was like, Well, I’m ahead of the curve.

It was like, Geez, everybody’s just going to ignore this? Are us Arab comedians going to have to do everything? Everybody was so tentative or afraid or just didn’t know how to do it. — Aron Kader

When you start out, people will tell you, “You’ve got to be comfortable with the silence. People who are comfortable in the silence are always the better comedians.” And it was in that silence that I was noticing there was this curiosity, this fascination almost. Then the reactions started to come back: “This is cathartic. This is catharsis. People need this.” People need to put a face or a voice to the enemy, for a lack of a better word.

You could feel a bit of tension with other comics being like, “You should just say you’re Italian,” or “I wouldn’t do that” — just being a little bit critical or, even to this day or years after 9/11, it was almost a little bit of sour grapes by comedians: “Well, I can’t just get up there and talk about my ethnicity, because I’m just white.”

Every ethnic group — or fat, or gay, or whatever the thing was — they all had their sort of “things” onstage. So sometimes I was offended that they didn’t talk about stuff, or that they weren’t curious or that they didn’t want to approach anything about the subject. It was like, Geez, everybody’s just going to ignore this? Are us Arab comedians going to have to do everything? Everybody was so tentative or afraid or just didn’t know how to do it.

I remember [Carlos] Mencia was onstage at the Comedy Store, and he said something like, “Arabs, get on the back of the bus.” Like, “Hey, we waited our turn, and you guys just blew some shit up, so what do you expect? Get the fuck on the back of the bus.” I was in the back of the room, and I literally just yelled “Boo!” I was just waiting for him to get offstage and I go, “Hey, Carlos, what’s that about?” He goes, “No, no. That’s not what I was saying.” I’m like, “You literally just told us to get on the back of the bus.” “No, but what I was saying there is …” And I was like, “Come on, man. You can’t be an ethnic comedian and be asking for sympathy for your group but then act like a moron.” It was just hypocritical.

So there was a bit of that from Black and Latin comics, where I kind of was hoping — maybe it was a little bit of a pipe dream — that they would come to our defense a little bit. When there’s a group that doesn’t have a voice in comedy, you would think that you would find support among other minority comics that would say, “Yeah, you guys got to do this.”