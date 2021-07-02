8 Funny Books, Recommended by 8 Funny Comedians

Photo: Publisher

Meg Stalter: I read it a long time ago, like around 2014. That’s when I started comedy — like really started. I was like OMG, this is the life I want to have — like her writing a play with her friend, and being on The Office and fighting for her material in the writers’ room. At that time, I was going to Barnes & Noble and getting anything I could about comedy: Tina Fey’s book, that big SNL book, everything I could.

Mindy writes like she’s one of your friends. I became even more of a fan while reading it. I was nannying all day and doing open mics at night. I’m sure it would be fun to go back and read now, but I really needed it at the time. Even though my stuff is so different than hers, I was able to recognize: That’s what I wanna do with my stuff. Before I knew how to do anything, I wanted to do everything. At that time, I didn’t really have my voice yet.

The stuff I do is pretty absurd. It would make sense if I chose John Waters or something. But Mindy is appealing to my real-life self. I’m painfully earnest in real life — like “write poetry” and “cry at everything” earnest. That book had a lasting effect on me, because I didn’t know at the time that you could make a career out of being a comedian. I was really young and I was like, How are people doing this?! How do you get a writer’s job? It was watching somebody do what I wanted to do. And then later, I figured out how to write my own crazy stuff. As this nanny with no money, I couldn’t move to New York, I couldn’t move to L.A., but I was like, If she can do that, I can do that. It was a look into the future. You can make your own way.