The Marvels, Harley Quinn, and More Trailers From San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Max; Marvel

It’s the end of July and in San Diego, temperatures are rising, the sun is shining, and comic-book nerds are looming at large, which can only mean that it’s Comic-Con time. The convention, which took place from July 21 to 23, looked a lot different this year due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which barred actors and writers from doing panels or any kind of promotion of stricken projects. Despite the lack of starlets signing autographs and fraternizing with furries, the convention stayed true to its tradition of releasing new trailers and sneak peeks of upcoming movies and TV shows. There was superhero stuff (The Marvels, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the video game), space stuff announced (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Wars: Outlaws), and more Walking Dead spinoffs than anyone could possibly have imagined. Below, the trailers that dropped during San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles clip features turtle power, Leo being a snitch, Michelangelo saying rat (derogatory), and the turtles (in a half shell, famously) showcasing the silly, brotherly rapport that’s sure to be at the forefront of the movie when it hits theaters on August 2.

The Marvels

Zawe Ashton is joining the MCU, seemingly as the villain of The Marvels. Her fiancé, Tom Hiddleston, plays Loki, meaning that Ashton and Hiddleston are joining the relatively small, but also weirdly large group of real-life couples who are both in the MCU. Other newcomers include Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), a teen who can turn light into physical matter (who can’t these days?) that throws off Captain Marvel’s powers. Nick Fury is also back in the patch and so is the hair budget for Brie Larson, who returns as Captain Marvel.

KALKI 2898 AD

The science fiction movie, starring Prabhas, was the most expensive Indian movie made, surpassing the Oscar-winning movie RRR. It will be released in India on January 12, 2024, but has not announced an American release date yet.

Krapopolis

The new Hulu show is an animated comedy about a “below-the-waist virgin” king creating an empire. Premiering on September 24, the voice cast includes Matt Berry, Richard Ayoade, and Hannah Waddingham.

Harley Quinn Season 4

Those who have missed Harley Quinn’s nasally Brooklyn drawl and two-toned hair can “stop salivating,” according to the bat wielder herself. The fourth season of Harley Quinn, an animated Max show, drops on July 27 and is sure to be brimming with crime, comedy, and animated butts.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a spin-off of the beloved Adventure Time franchise, but this time centering around Finn and Jake in different universes. It releases on August 31 with the quaint animation style Adventure Time fans know and love, cute frolicking songs, and a whole new set of shenanigans.

Young Love

This Barbie is a voice actor — Issa Rae returns to her role as Angela Young in an animated series picking up two months after the 2019 short, Hair Love, which shows Angela being treated for cancer.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived

The AMC show will be released in 2024 and stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick Grimes and Michonne. The trailer utilizes a red tint, à la The Ozark Blue™️, but reveals very little about the plot beyond that. But not to fear, deadheads, for Comic-Con didn’t just release one Walking Dead trailer, but three trailers, for different shows.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Everyone’s favorite survivor and little brother, Daryl has his own show that’s premiering on AMC and AMC+ on September 10. The show, which seemingly had a big ol’ location budget, takes place in France and stars Norman Reedus, who is fresh from the chiropractor after carrying the last three seasons of The Walking Dead on his back.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The exclusive Comic-Con trailer was partially a trailer, but mostly a message from AMC to the fans: they’re back baby. The trailer cites Dead City and, presumably, Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Lived as the next era of the franchise. The first season of Dead City premiered on June 18, so it’s expected that the second season will come out sometime in 2024.

Interview with a Vampire Season 2

Though the show’s production has been paused for the SAG-AFTRA strike, Comic Con still released a trailer for season 2, which features a lot of staring. The show is still slated to be released in 2024.

Rick and Morty: The Anime

Takashi Sano, writer and director of Rick and Morty: The Anime told Comic-Con the first season will be 10 episodes, which Sano says will take all the best parts of the franchise, but add a “unique, Japanese twist.”

One Piece

The manga adaptation will hit the Netflix app on August 31, full to the brim(med hat) with hair dye.

Invincible Season 2

Season 2 of Invincible, an animated show following the 18-year-old son of a superhero, will be released by Prime Video on November 3 with a star-studded cast including Steven Yeun, Sterling K. Brown, Tim Robinson, Sandra Oh, Ben Schwartz, and more.

Invincible: Atom Eve

While fans wait for the second season, Prime Video is feeding the masses with a special Atom Eve episode of the show with stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons.

Star Trek: Discovery

Publicists for Star Trek seemingly studied at the Walking Dead School of Comic-Con Promotions and released three trailers for various shows of the franchise, including the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, which releases in 2024.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The fourth season of the animated Star Trek show releases on September 7 on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

You know what’s missing from space? No, it’s not breathable air, silly — it’s musical theater! The new trailer for Star Trek: New Worlds features the song “Subspace Rhapsody,” which will be in season 2, episode 9 of the show.

Heels Season 2

After nearly two years, Heels will be premiering its second season on July 28, starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, who are both (disappointingly) wearing flat shoes.

Legend of the White Dragon

The dragon renaissance is upon us, as this sci-fi superhero movie hits theaters in 2024, starring Jason David Frank, Aaron Schoenke, and Chalet Lizette Brannan.

Perpetrator

A family spell? As if! The trailer features Alicia Silverstone and a bevy of spooky shots that indicate that the horror movie comes out on September 1 on Shudder.

The Wheel of Time Season 2

For fans of a rich, British accent — this one’s for you! Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine on September 1 on Prime Video.

A Haunting in Venice

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh shows that she can rock any hairstyle and haunt with the best of them. The film, based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, will be in theaters September 15.

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites is the newest addition to the growing genre of animated shows that make cute blobs cuss, now with Dan Stevens taking over for Justin Roiland. Season 4 of the Hulu show premieres on August 14.

Migration

Illumination is back with a new animated movie that uses “Just a Cloud Away” by Pharrell Williams in promotional material. Migration, which is a movie about a duck family’s big move, will be in theaters on December 22.

Killing It Season 2

Brittney, step aside — it’s Craig Robinson’s turn to hold the snake. Season 2 of the Robinson-led show, Killing It, returns to Peacock on August 17 over a year after season 1 premiered.

The Monkey King

Between the writer’s strike ending SNL’s season early and a scheduled summer break, Bowen Yang’s fans are parched for content. Fear not, as the gift of Yang comes to Netflix on August 11 in the form of The Monkey King. Yang plays Dragon King alongside Jimmy O. Yang, who plays the title role of Monkey King.

Lazarus

The trailer for Adult Swim’s Lazarus leaves … well, basically everything to the imagination, but showcases smooth action scenes underscored by chill music. Shinichiro Watanabe, who directed Cowboy Bebop directed Lazarus, which has yet to announce a release date.