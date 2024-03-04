Greendale Community College Is Restarting Classes Soon

Photo: NBC Universal

Calling all Greendale human beings for an important announcement: school will be in session soon-ish. How soon? Leader of the study group Joel McHale told Deadline he’s confident that production for the Community movie will happen after a delay due to the writers and actors strike last year, “I really do think it’s happening this year, and probably next week. It’s basically working around Donald [Glover]’s schedule.” While McHale hasn’t had a chance to read the script yet, Glover has some idea on what the movie will be about and spilled the beans on his BFF Abed Nadir, played by Danny Pudi. He told The Hollywood Reporter last month: “Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted [for the script], and I was like, ‘This sounds great.’ It’s a college reunion, but Abed is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I’m like, ‘This sounds fucking tight.’” Is Abed shooting his masterpiece in IMAX? If Britta is still the main investor, the answer is probably yes.