Conan O’Brien Says He Hasn’t Dry Cleaned his Hot Ones Jacket Yet

There’s capsule wardrobes and then there’s whatever Conan’s got going on. At the premiere of his new show, Conan O’Brien Must Go, the talkshow host-turned-traveloguer wore the same jean jacket he’d worn to Hot Ones. And if you haven’t seen Conan on Hot Ones, just know the jacket featured heavily. O’Brien, a self-proclaimed vaudevillian, did a lot of schtick during his interview. One bit being shoving each leftover wing in his jacket for later. When someone asked him at the premiere if he’d gotten his jacket cleaned since the taping, O’Brien replied “I probably should have, but I did not.” Obviously, this could all be a bit. This reporter did not try to smell Conan O’Brien, testing him for telltale whiffs of vinegar-based hot sauce. Maybe next time.

During the Q&A with Nick Offerman, O’Brien explained his mindset going into the hot wing interview. He watched several episodes in order to prep, and was underwhelmed with how people ate the hot sauce and answered the questions politely. “I was thinking Um no?” he told Offerman. “We need to come in and smash it.”