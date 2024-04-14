Have You Heard About This Conan Guy? He’s Great!

Photo: First We Feast/YouTube

Thanks to his appearance on Hot Ones (done as promo for his new show, Conan O’Brien Must Go), the internet has fallen back in love with Conan O’Brien. Or perhaps the zoomers an gen alpha are falling in love for the first time. After giving Conan his propers for having one of the most unhinged hot wing lunches, fans started sharing old clips, tales of menschery, and somehow even more praise for “Marge and the Monorail” than already clogs the net on a daily basis. 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Jamison Webb wrote that O’Brien’s Hot Ones hit because “its bits — discarded food in pocket, bad doctor — are so proudly ‘classic old-fashioned comedy’ during a time where kind of thing seems, I dunno, uncool?” Basically summing up everything Conan O’Brien has done. Whether that’s old-timey baseball, Brian Stack’s ghostly crooner, the Music Man parody of “Monorail,” it’s all classic, old-fashioned schtick done whether you think it’s cool or not. So guzzle down these vintage Conan bits like milk after the Last Dab.

I love that Conan O'Brien is getting essentially eulogised when all he did was appear on Hot Ones.



It's completely justified - he is fucking incredible. Here's Harrison Ford actually having fun during a media interview and it's entirely down to Conan being great. pic.twitter.com/ERQ7m9jWej — Scottish Totodile (@ScottishToto) April 13, 2024

Alright if we’re talking great Conan bits… how about when the NBC drama went down and he knew he was walking away so he introduced increasingly expensive farewell characters pic.twitter.com/H6yh4DGnOy — Jesse (@MuskTillDawn) April 14, 2024

since we're all sharing favorite conan vids, might I suggest the criminally underrated "Watch A Woman Tell Her Husband She's Pregnant While Conan O'Brien Pours Good Milk Down The Sink" pic.twitter.com/oHpeF5y8Xs — joseph andersen-stanley (@jotandstan) April 13, 2024

Comedians used to be HOT https://t.co/UCaJRUOceO — Nori Reed (@realnorireed) April 13, 2024

with conan o'brien back in the news gotta share one of my favorite bits of his: the 'walker texas ranger' lever pic.twitter.com/bZqkY4Y9kC — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) April 14, 2024

since we’re posting Conan clips, my personal favorite has to be Artie Kendall - the ghost of a 1930s crooner who sings incredibly offensive songs about Roosevelt, women, and the Irish (played by the incomparable @BrianStack153 ) pic.twitter.com/XtziR7GXbM — nemanja (@nemanjaYVR) April 14, 2024

With all the Conan talk on here lately I wanted to share clips from like an 8 minute segment where he takes Mr T Apple picking

It’s one of like three bookmarks I’ve had on my phone for years lol pic.twitter.com/rBRQJpQTRA — Jake (@OldTVReference) April 14, 2024