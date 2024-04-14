Have You Heard About This Conan Guy? He’s Great!

Thanks to his appearance on Hot Ones (done as promo for his new show, Conan O’Brien Must Go), the internet has fallen back in love with Conan O’Brien. Or perhaps the zoomers an gen alpha are falling in love for the first time. After giving Conan his propers for having one of the most unhinged hot wing lunches, fans started sharing old clips, tales of menschery, and somehow even more praise for “Marge and the Monorail” than already clogs the net on a daily basis. 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Jamison Webb wrote that O’Brien’s Hot Ones hit because “its bits — discarded food in pocket, bad doctor — are so proudly ‘classic old-fashioned comedy’ during a time where kind of thing seems, I dunno, uncool?” Basically summing up everything Conan O’Brien has done. Whether that’s old-timey baseball, Brian Stack’s ghostly crooner, the Music Man parody of “Monorail,” it’s all classic, old-fashioned schtick done whether you think it’s cool or not. So guzzle down these vintage Conan bits like milk after the Last Dab.