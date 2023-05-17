Conan to Be Borderless Again in Conan O’Brien Must Go

Conan O’Brien is once again traveling to the far corners of the globe, camera in tow. The former host of TBS’s Conan, who racked up acclaim and Emmy awards for his Conan Without Borders travel specials, is hoping to re-create the magic on Max (formerly HBO Max) with a new series titled Conan O’Brien Must Go. And why shouldn’t he travel? His only performing commitments these days are to his podcasts, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan, and he can record those from anywhere! In fact, the latter of these podcasts informs the premise of his upcoming travelogue, which will follow his visits to international fans he’s met through said podcast as he tours their home countries. “My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did,” O’Brien said in a statement accompanying the show’s announcement.

Conan O’Brien Must Go is currently in production and will consist of four episodes. A teaser for the show sees O’Brien cosplaying as a Viking (“Conan the Red”), having an out-of-body experience eating spicy street food in Thailand, being beat up by a child, recording and performing a shockingly catchy synth-pop song in Norway, and more. Max has yet to offer an update on O’Brien’s planned weekly variety show, which has been in development since he ended his TBS talk show in 2021, but ideally Conan O’Brien Must Go will offer fans a short-term fix.