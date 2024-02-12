Hulu Isn’t Giving Up on A Court of Thorns and Roses Adaptation

Author Sarah J. Maas. Photo: Frank May/picture alliance

There has been no massacre, just a maassive misunderstanding. Earlier today, TVLine reported that the television adaptation of Sarah J. Maas’s book series A Court of Thorns and Roses was no longer in development at Hulu, and there were no plans to shop it to other networks. However, the rumor died almost as quickly as it started. Vulture confirmed the project is still in development at Hulu. When the project was originally announced in 2021, Maas shared she was working on a pilot with Outlander’s Ronald D. Moore attached as a showrunner. As of February 2024, there is no word on any casting news for the developing series. But since it’s back in the news sphere, maybe it’ll light a fire for Hulu to make some moves.