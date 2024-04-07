Cowboy Carter Is Breaking Billboard Records, Y’all

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Cowboy Carter has bounced to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (no hands). That makes Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Country Albums chart. Lead single “Texas Hold ‘Em” made her the first Black woman to top the Billboard country charts, and the second woman to debut at No. 1 (after Taylor Swift). The album also tops the Billboard 200 Albums chart, with 407,000 units sold/streamed. Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé’s eighth Album chart-topper. Bey has now surpassed Janet Jackson as the 4th-most chart-topping albums. It’s also Beyoncé’s biggest streaming week ever. And we don’t even know what the album has done to the cowboy boot-selling charts. Is that a chart? It should be.

Once again, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are twinning the charts. Cowboy Carter is the biggest week for a country album since Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July 2023. Cowboy Carter has surpassed 1989 (Taylor’s Version) for the biggest debut of 2024 thus far. And all this without visuals!