Will Forte has experienced what very few people might: he’s seen Coyote Vs. Acme. He tweeted on Thursday morning that he’d seen the “incredible” movie and dedicated a message to the film’s cast and crew, “I know that a lot of you haven’t gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it’s looking like you never will. When I first heard that our movie was getting ‘deleted,’ I hadn’t seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk. But then I saw it. And it’s incredible.” Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t confirmed if the movie is officially done-zo; they allegedly considered offers from other studios but wouldn’t negotiate on the price tag of at least $75 million. On last week’s earnings call, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the studio claimed to have written off $115 million on “abandoning films” in Q3 of 2023 so it doesn’t look great. If any studio wants to rescue Will and Wile from the railroad for real, give WB a “What’s up (doc)?”

