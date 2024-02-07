Photo: CW/YouTube

Blind Item Revealed #1

The identity of the gossip blogger known only as “Ent Lawyer” (Enty for short, Entertainment Lawyer for long) has been revealed in Florida court documents. According to The Daily Beast, Enty’s real name is John Robert Nelson, a California attorney who ran for Congress in 2018. Per the Daily Beast, Nelson’s name came to light from the fallout of an affair he had with Florida podcaster Cassandra Crose. When the relationship ended, Crose allegedly began calling Nelson and his family, accusing him of molesting her daughter, and threatening to expose his identity as Enty. The legal documents state that Nelson has been paying Crose at least $1500 a month to keep his anonymity. Eventually, Crose did go on multiple podcasts claiming Nelson is Enty. Crose has also alleged that Nelson was violent during their relationship and threatened to kill her, and was violent during sex.

Although CDAN is never explicitly named in the complaint, it does say that Nelson makes most of his income as an anonymous blogger. “For much of the past seventeen years, I have supplemented and then started making the vast majority of my income through an online blog and then in 2018 a podcast,” the filing reads. “Throughout the entirety of this period, my identity has stayed anonymous.” The filing also lists the podcast episodes and blogs in which Crose names Nelson as the person behind CDAN. The identity of CDAN commenter Himmm remains unconfirmed.