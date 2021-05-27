How Do You Watch Cruella?

Photo: Disney

Disney’s Cruella is the latest film to arrive on Disney+, with a “Premier Access” caveat, of course. While Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon have already hit the streaming service via Premier Access, Cruella’s dual release may be a bit confusing. No worries! We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about how to watch the devilish prequel at home.

When is Cruella arriving on Disney+?

Initially scheduled by Disney for a holiday release in 2020, Cruella, like a number of other films, was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So as the world slowly gains back some semblance of normalcy, Cruella will now open in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28, 2021.

So Cruella is also in theaters?

Yes. Wherever theaters are open, Cruella will be playing there.

Do you need Disney+ to watch Cruella?

Yes, Cruella will only be accessible through Premier Access for Disney+ subscribers. Meaning you’ll pay the one-time Premier Access fee for Cruella on top of your current Disney+ subscription.

How much is Cruella going to cost on Disney+?

Since Cruella is a Premier Access title, it’ll cost $29.99 to watch it on Disney+, in addition to the $6.99 monthly fee for the streaming service.

How long will you have to watch Cruella?

Unlike a standard rental, there is no time limit on a Premier Access title. As long as you keep your subscription for Disney+, you’ll get to watch Cruella as many times as you want. But if you cancel your Disney+ subscription, your access to Cruella is gone.

If I already got Mulan or Raya and the Last Dragon on Premier Access, do I also have to pay for Cruella?

Yes. Premier Access isn’t an additional subscription service; it’s an individual fee. Each Premier Access title is priced at $29.99.

When will Cruella be streaming on Disney+ for free?

According to Disney+, Cruella will be available to all subscribers, at no extra cost, on August 27, 2021.

What if I want to own Cruella on digital?

Right now, you can’t. Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon did hit digital platforms like iTunes and Google Play a month after their Premier Access release dates, so it is very likely Cruella will follow suit. Both films came to digital with the same $29.99 rental price, no Disney+ subscription necessary.

Will there be more Premier Access titles?

Oh, yes. In addition to Cruella, Disney has announced that Jungle Cruise and Marvel’s Black Widow will be available in theaters and on Premier Access. Apart from that, information on whether Disney will continue to offer Premier Access for more theatrical titles is scant, but it seems pretty possible. During a recent Disney earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Premier Access for future titles will depend on how trepidatious audiences seem to be about going back to theaters.

