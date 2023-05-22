Japanese Breakfast Is Searching for the Next Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Each day we get closer to a film about someone Crying in H Mart. The adaptation of the Japanese Breakfast memoir is starting to take shape, with the film’s team doing an open casting call to play the role of JBrekkie herself, a.k.a. Michelle Zauner. Real-life Zauner posted the call on Twitter, captioning the image with the eyeball emoji. “ISO 18-25 year old Korean American to play the role of Michelle in the film adaptation of the #1 NYTimes Bestseller Crying in H Mart,” the flier reads. “Please send a creative video introduction that includes where you’re located. Submissions: hmartopencallcasting@gmail.com.” The project was first announced in 2021, fresh off the book’s successful release. White Lotus star Will Sharpe is set to direct, while Stacey Sher and Jason Kim produce the Orion Pictures film. Zauner is slated to write the script and provide the soundtrack. Its source material traces the author’s adolescence as she grew up in a largely white Oregon community, her beginnings as an indie artist, and explores the loss of her mother to terminal cancer. If you see someone tearing up at the market, don’t worry, they’re just going Method.