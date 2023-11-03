HBO to Curb Your Curb Your Enthusiasm Cravings for the Last Time

Good-bye, “Larry David.” Photo: John P. Johnson / HBO

Pretty, pretty, pretty good things come to those who wait. It’s been about two years since we’ve gotten new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, but HBO has finally announced that casual fashion icon Larry David’s sitcom will return to premiere its 12th and final season on February 4, 2024. David stars in the show as a fictionalized version of himself, alongside Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, J.B. Smoove, and a roulette of guest stars. Given that the show aired its first season in October 2000, this run is well worth celebrating, even if we are sad to see David’s antics coming to a (televised) finish.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a press release. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.” The series finale will air April 7, capping off an iconic run (and maybe finally putting an end to the epidemic of NJBs saying how much they love Larry David in their Hinge profiles).

This post has been updated.