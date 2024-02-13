Millie Bobby Brown Is Fed to the Dragons

Once upon a time, in a kingdom far, far away, Millie Bobby Brown is a young woman engaged to be married to the prince. His family is a little disconcerting, but he’s not old or ugly, so, by the standards of medieval times, it shouldn’t be completely horrific. “I need you to listen to me now,” Lady Bayford (Angela Bassett) warns Princess Elodie (Brown). “I don’t trust them.” Well, too late for wise words of caution. After they are wed in a cave and say their vows with blood, Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) tosses our fair maiden into the dragon’s pit. “Elodie, you join a long line of women who have helped to build this kingdom,” Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) says in voice-over as flaming birds fall from the sky like ash. “It is this sacrifice we commemorate every generation, a tradition going back centuries, a legacy of honor and duty you now inherit.” As if, Elodie thinks. Brown escaped the Upside Down just to get fed to dragons. Give the girl a break. Damsel starts overcoming distress on March 8.

