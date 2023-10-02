Dan Harmon Is Worried About Getting Greendale Back Together

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

It’s almost Hallo-dean, and we are finally getting some updates on the Community movie, even if they are a little frightening. Creator Dan Harmon spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the fate of the film post-writers strike and as the SAG AFTRA strike continues. The production was set for earlier this year in Atlanta but as the delay goes on, Harmon is worried about the eventual return with the cast’s busy schedule. He wonders, “By the time we can recoordinate, what are the odds that everyone’s schedule is going to once again align?” Stars like Donald Glover, Allison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Joel McHale, and Gillian Jacobs made up the core study group that would be returning for the film. Coincidentally, all graduated Greendale Community College with honors as they have busy careers earning Grammys, Emmys, and Oscars with the occasional viral roast. Hopefully, there’s an opportuni-dean to get them back together for one more round of paintball.