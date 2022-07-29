Dan Perlman Would Poison a Wedding Singer for the Stage Time

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle on what was once mere text on a web page. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I had the honor of sitting down for a chat with longtime NBA superstar Dan Perlman (Flatbush Misdemeanors, JFL New Faces, never breaking anything on set) about karaoke, collaboration, and writing characters that are worse versions of yourself. He described the joy he gets from making art just because, gave some excellent insight on why creatives should have creative hobbies they don’t have to monetize, and agreed with me that it’s embarrassing for a Brooklyn resident’s favorite neighborhood to be Bushwick after age 24. He also conjured up in me a wave of jealousy over the fact that his TV mom is played by my absolute favorite comic, Maria Bamford: “When we were developing Flatbush Misdemeanors, I always had in my head, Oh, she should play my mom. Because, like, who’s weird enough to be drawn to [my TV stepdad] Kareem, but mentally ill enough to be my mom? Only Bamford.”

You can find Dan on Twitter and Instagram at @danjperlman.