Charity Lawson Will Be Dotun With the Stars

A new partner already? Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC

Will you accept this rumba? On August 21, as part of the finale of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, who just completed her reign as bachelorette, announced she’s going on the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars. She’s following in the footsteps of former Bachelorette and DWTS runner-up Gabby Windey — and we like Dotun well enough, but if Lawson wants to take it a step further and date a queer alt-comic, we’d recommend Celeste Yim. She’ll be facing off against someone known for a slightly less fairy-tale-like reality TV relationship — Ariana Madix. Dancing With the Stars mostly uses pretty classy dances, so we’re not sure if there’s any space to do the worm (with a mustache), but if anyone could fit it in, it’s Ariana. Madix, best known as the receiving end of the worst cheating scandal to ever hit the cheating-heavy Vanderpump Rules, was the first star revealed to be competing DWTS on Good Morning America on Friday, July 7. The other stars will be unleashed on September 13 on GMA.

DWTS will premiere on ABC this fall and also stream on both Disney+ and Hulu. We’re hoping that, after a big year, the yet-to-be-revealed contestants might include that confidence influencer who went to the Shein factory and/or the hero who put his whole bussy on YouTube for medical reasons (warning: NSFW).