Daniel Day-Lewis’s Retirement Is Haunted by Streaming

Miss you, bud. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Here, if you have a streaming service, and I have a peaceful retirement, and I have an actor. There it is, that’s an actor, you see? Watch it. Now, my actor reaches acroooooooss the room and gets as far away as possible from your streamer. He won’t act for your streamer!

Daniel Day-Lewis (There Will Be Blood) is continuing to persevere in his retirement. Jim Sheridan, DDL’s director on three films, including My Left Foot, told ScreenDaily that the actor isn’t working because the work doesn’t seem good. “He’s like everybody else: He opens up the streamers and there are 7,000 choices — none of them are good,” Sheridan said. “Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain — you have a remote, you can stop it — it’s not the same experience.” DDL retired in 2017, revealing that Phantom Thread would be his last film before it even came out. Still, Sheridan must have some hope, because the two keep talking. “It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something ’cause he’s so good,” Sheridan said. Maybe if we offered him something that really appealed to his interests … A spot on Naked and Afraid?