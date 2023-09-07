Danny Masterson to Be Sentenced for Raping Two Women

Danny Masterson. Photo: Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Danny Masterson will be sentenced today for raping two women in 2003. A jury found the That ’70s Show actor guilty for two counts of rape in May following seven days of deliberation at the Los Angeles Superior Court, and he has been in jail since. The sentencing started this morning, and Masterson’s family appeared in support. He is facing up to 30 years to life in prison for the charges. We will be updating this story with live developments.

Masterson was originally charged with three counts of forcible rape that took place at his Hollywood home during his stint on the early-aughts sitcom, but the jury could not reach a unanimous decision regarding the prosecutor’s allegation that the actor raped his longtime girlfriend. The guilty verdict arrived after Masterson’s first trial late last year failed to reach a consensus among the jury and subsequently was declared a mistrial. Prosecutors argued that the Church of Scientology — of which Masterson and the three women were members — shielded him from consequences due to his prominent role. The women testified that they reported him to church officials, who did not believe their claims, and were placed in ethics classes and discouraged from going to the police. “The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone — Scientologists or not — to law enforcement,” a statement from the church said, per Associated Press, adding that the testimony about the church was “uniformly false.”

This is a developing story.