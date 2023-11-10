Quelle Surprise! Darren Aronofsky Is Making Movie About a Loser

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Well, this should be punishing. Noted film sadist Darren Aronofsky is making a movie about Elon Musk, according to Variety. The director is taking on an adaptation of Walter Isaacson’s biography of the tech mogul that came out earlier this year. The film is set to be produced by A24, which also produced Aronofsky’s The Whale, the film that scored Brendan Fraser an Oscar win for Best Actor. Apparently, there was an intense studio bidding war on the novel, with A24 ultimately getting the rights. A previous Isaacson biography, Steve Jobs, was adapted into Aaron Sorkin’s 2011 biopic of the same name. Musk reacted to the news on his platform X, writing, “Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best.” We assume that his favorite Aronofsky film is Mother!

Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2023

No actors have been announced for the project yet. If we controlled the world, we’d throw Steve Carell into the lead role with his history of playing losers, and make Rooney Mara play Grimes.