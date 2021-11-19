Dash Turner Lives Más

Thanks to COVID-19, comedians are trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided we would do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column while we’re all isolating. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I interrupted yet another active writers’ room to bother Dash Turner (Rutherford Falls, BoogieManja, being banned from Xbox Live more than five times for a number of offenses) with a digital chat about how he’s doing in the late pandemic. He told us the story of his favorite Thanksgiving, which he spent chugging beers at an Alamo Drafthouse; explained the differences between corporate and mom-and-pop Native tribes; and found the silver lining in climate change: the elimination of old-fashioned gastrointestinal illness giardia. He also gave some excellent advice to all the men out there celebrating International Men’s Day: “You know, drive your car real fast today … Get that free fuckin’ parmesan pretzel. Live life más, bitch. I would say all of these things to them. Add me on Xbox Live, I can show you a good time. BigGayHunny, I’m currently banned. Break a few rules today. And don’t let women tell you what to do.”

You can find Dash on Twitter at @KocoumOfficial and Instagram at @disturbia2007film.