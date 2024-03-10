Da’Vine Joy Randolph Cries, Makes You Cry, and Wins Oscars

Photo: Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph capped off an awards season with an incredible win — and we’re not just talking about her literally winning an Oscar. The actress, who has now won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a Critics Choice Award, all for her performance in The Holdovers, gave a stunning speech (no surprise given she’s had months to practice). Randolph celebrated God, her mother, and her publicist, who, Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, she forgot to name. (Vulture can confirm her name is Marla Farrell.) “I pray to god that I get to do this more than once,” Randolph said at the end of her speech. Get ready Hollywood. She’ll be back.

But Randolph also won in another way. As part of this year’s “actor tributes by former winners” portion, a bespectacled Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute to Randolph. “Da’vine, my friend, your performance is tribute to those who have helped others heal in spite of their own pain,” she said. “It’s also a tribute to your grandmother, whose glasses you wear in the film. What an honor to see the world through her eyes and yours.” Ummm … they’re friends? Make that movie (is it a buddy comedy? A drama? A romcom?!), Hollywood.