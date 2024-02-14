Deadpool & Wolverine Had a Ball on Super Bowl Sunday

Photo: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Ryan Reynolds’s evil plan is coming to fruition. According to Disney, the two-and-a-half-minute teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine has become the most-watched movie trailer of all time after it reached 365 million views in just 24 hours. Spider Man: No Way Home set the previous record with 355 million views in August 2021, but it has now been knocked out of the top spot by an R-rated movie with a trailer that makes a joke about pegging. It’s a Marvel Jesus miracle! The preview of the Deadpool threequel touched down just before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday, so its stats were almost certainly boosted by the more than 123 million people that tuned in to watch the game (or Usher’s halftime show, or Beyoncé’s ad, or Taylor Swift’s VIP suite … take your pick). Deadpool & Wolverine — which stars Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen — hits theaters on July 26.

Reynolds and Jackman previously watched a Kansas City Chief game with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy back in October. At the time, we thought it was just a cute coworker hangout (with Blake Lively and Swift), but perhaps it was the start of the idea for a Super Bowl trailer launch? Hey, Reynolds always been a football fan. Even if sometimes when he says that he’s referring to his Welsh soccer team.