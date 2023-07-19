BuzzFeed Stars in BuzzFeed-Produced Horror Dear David

Digital-media workers have always had a lot on their plates — dwindling salaries, layoffs, being chronically online — but one BuzzFeed worker had to deal with all of this while being haunted. And now, BuzzFeed Studios is producing a movie about the whole fiasco, starring BuzzFeed. Convenient. The film is a fictionalized ghost story based on Adam Ellis’s viral Twitter thread, which tells the story of Dear David, an entity he tweeted about haunting him beginning in August 2017. In the trailer, it all starts when Ellis (Augustus Prew) responds to a mean tweet about his artwork sucking since he joined the Jonah Peretti–led website. Despite his co-workers’ advice to ignore idiots on the internet, Ellis chooses to “troll to the trolls” and responds with a note for the hater to die in a fire (DIAF, apparently). Well, joke’s on him. He might’ve been sending a death threat to a malevolent minor spirit who has a tragic family backstory and chooses to haunt his apartment as revenge. Think floating furniture and jump scares. So Ellis turns it into content. A horror, indeed. Dear David the film is out in theaters and on digital October 13.

