Hot Goss: DeuxMoi Is Becoming a TV Show

XOXO, Gossip Girl. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Publisher

Anon pls., but the debut novel by whoever’s running DeuxMoi, Anon Pls., is getting adapted into a show by Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions for Max. Diablo Cody will try her hand at writing about the anon adult, alongside Special and “The 8 Gayest Songs to Ever Exist” writer Ryan O’Connell, according to Variety. And honestly? A likely place for them to be. Deadline reports that the show based on the book based on the Instagram account has gotten a script-to-series order. Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive-producing, which is fitting since Anon Pls. seems as tethered to reality as the Arrowverse, and they’re doing so with Cody and O’Connell. (Berlanti has several irons in the Max fire, including an adaptation of Chasing Hillary, starring former Supergirl Melissa Benoist, and the series The Girls on the Bus.)

The book follows Cricket Lopez, a nobody assistant to a stylist who pivots her fashion IG to gossip one drunken night. The account pops off, and Cricket is launched into the highest echelons of (anonymous) fame. Fans start submitting content, a love interest slides into her DMs, and investors want to get involved. “But as the account grows and becomes more and more famous,” the book’s description reads, “she has to wonder: is it — the fame, the insider access, the escape from real life — really worth losing everything she has?” So basically this:

Illustration: Know Your Meme

This post has been updated.