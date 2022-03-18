Devon Walker Feels a Kinship With the Ashy Community

Despite living in these frankly precedented times, we are also fully existing in the future. And a futuristic lifestyle calls for a modern approach to our traditional “Follow Friday” column. We at Vulture have pivoted from our Luddite ways, opting for a more interactive digital angle to what was once mere text-on-webpage. We want you to get to know our favorite up-and-coming comics, writers, and generally funny social-media presences face-to-face (or at least screen-to-screen). So we hope you enjoy our new and improved, Instagram Live–based version of “Follow Friday.”

This week, I had the distinct honor and privilege of sitting down with the king of hats himself, Devon Walker (Big Mouth, narrowly avoiding COVID with me at a group audition in March 2020), for a li’l chitchat about life and stuff. He admitted to feeling the seven-year itch in his relationship with stand-up comedy, told the story of the first time he got legitimately angry at a club DJ on the dance floor, and did a little show-and-tell with all of the gold teeth he bought with his shoulda-gone-to-student-loans money. He also delivered a special, heartfelt message to the most lotion-deficient among us: “Shout-out to the ashy community, you know? Shout-out to anybody who’s physically ashy, emotionally ashy, spiritually ashy. I just want you to know that I stand with you.”

You can find Devon on Twitter and Instagram at @internetdevon.