Christopher Nolan Takes Home the Big Prize at the DGA Awards

Awards season continues to rage on, this time with the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday, February 10, where Christopher Nolan took home the top prize for Oppenheimer. On the television side, top honors went to Peter Hoar for The Last of Us and Christopher Storer for The Bear. Host Judd Apatow kicked off the ceremony by joking about last year’s Hollywood strikes, and the DGA avoiding a strike of their own. “My agent said that I should hold out for more money, but in the spirit of the DGA I accepted their first offer,” Apatow said. Here’s the complete list of winners from the night.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Manuela Martelli, Chile ’76
Noora Niasari, Shayda
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One
Celine Song, Past Lives
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”
Becky Martin, Succession, “Rehearsal”
Mark Mylod, Succession, “Connor’s Wedding”
Andrij Parekh, Succession, “America Decides”
Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, Succession, “Tailgate Party”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Erica Dunton, Ted Lasso, “La Locker Room Aux Folles”
Bill Hader, Barry, “wow”
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell”
Christopher Storer, The Bear, “Fishes”
Ramy Youssef, The Bear, “Honeydew”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
Shawn Levy, All the Light We Cannot See
Tara Miele, Lessons in Chemistry, “Introduction to Chemistry”
Millicent Shelton, Lessons in Chemistry, “Poirot”
Sarah Adina Smith, Lessons in Chemistry, “Her and Him”
Nzingha Stewart, Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
Paul G. Casey, Real Time with Bill Maher, “Episode 2117”
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén”
Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, “Pedro Pascal / Coldplay”
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Singer Charley Crockett Performs “Name on a Billboard” and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper“
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 1018: Dollar Stores
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
Joel Gallen, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Linda Mendoza, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Paul Miller, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
Glenn Weiss, The 95th Annual Academy Awards
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
Niharika Desai, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, “Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil”
Ken Fuchs, The Golden Bachelor, “Premiere”
Joseph Guidry and Alexandra Lipsitz, Project Greenlight: A New Generation, “PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem”
Rich Kim, Lego Masters, “Is It Brick?”
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior, “Season 15 Finale”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs
James Bobin, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher”
Destin Daniel Cretton, American Born Chinese, “What Guy Are You”
Rob Letterman, Goosebumps, “Say Cheese and Die”
Amy Schatz, Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School
Dinh Thai, American Born Chinese, “A Monkey on a Quest”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
Martin de Thurah (Epoch Films)
• Fair Exchange, Levi’s 501 Jeans – Droga5
• Legends Never Die, Levi’s 501 Jeans, Droga5
Seb Edwards (Park Pictures)
• Rumble, Battle of the Baddest – Droga5
Kim Gehrig (Somesuch)
• Run This Town, Apple Music – Apple (Client Direct)
• The Travelers, Expedia – Wieden & Kennedy
Craig Gillespie (MJZ)
• Waiting Room, Apple iPhone – TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks)
• R.I.P. Leon, Apple iPhone – Apple (Client Direct)
• Action Mode, Apple iPhone14 – Apple (Client Direct)
• Choose Happy, Les Mills Fitness – Nice&Frank, San Francisco
• Wait’ll You See This, Snapchat – Snapchat (Client Direct)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp, Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Mstyslav Chernov, 20 Days in Mariupol
Madeleine Gavin, Beyond Utopia
Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
D. Smith, Kokomo City