Dicks: The Musical is ready to bring chaos to your local multiplex. A24’s first movie musical is not so much Sound of Music as it is “queer entropy, with music.” Written by and starring Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, and based on their stage show F*cking Identical Twins, the movie follows two businessmen who discover they are identical twins, separated at birth, with one living with his mother played by Megan Mullally and one with his father, Nathan Lane. The two decide to trick their parents into getting back together. If that sounds similar to something you’ve seen before, ask yourself, “Did Lindsay Lohan have sewer boys and Megan Thee Stallion?” No! That redhead just had fencing. Directed by Larry Charles (Borat) and co-starring Bowen Yang (as God), the film’s first trailer has a cavalcade of dick jokes, vocal inflections, and beautiful melodies. The film will open TIFF’s Midnight Madness and be released into the world on September 29. So get ready, because this Halloween, “sewer boys” is gonna be the hottest couples costume for boyfriend twins. “They’re not disgusting!” Nathan Lane explains to his sons. “They’re gay culture.”

