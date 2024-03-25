Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Agents

Diddy. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami have been raided by federal agents, outlets reported on March 25. “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” HSI said in a statement, according to FOX11 Los Angeles. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.” Sources tell the broadcaster that the raids are in connection with an alleged sex-trafficking investigation. It is unclear whether or not Diddy was present at either location during the raid. FOX11 footage depicts what appears to be Diddy’s sons, King and Justin Combs, walking away in handcuffs from Diddy’s L.A. home. Images from TMZ show Homeland Security Investigations officers and police outside of his reportedly cordoned-off home with at least two helicopters above the L.A.-area property. At his Miami waterfront residence, law enforcement arrived via boat, according to images shared by TMZ.

The news comes amid multiple lawsuits that accuse Diddy, real name Sean Combs, of sex trafficking, battery, and rape. The flood of allegations began after Cassie filed a disturbing lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, settling with him one day after filing. Since then, five additional victims stepped forward in legal complaints, including producer Lil Rod.

This is a developing story.